The Jaguars are expected to promoted Wright to the active roster in order to start against the Dolphins on Thursday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Wright will bump up from the practice squad in the wake of Josh Lambo (hip) being placed on injured reserve. Linder converted 12 of 18 field-goal attempts at Georgia State in 2019, and if he's able to perform adequately against Miami he should have the chance to hold the starting job as long as Lambo remains sidelined.