The Jaguars placed Wright (groin) on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction report.

Wright played in Week 3 and made one of two field goals before suffering a groin injury. He'll join fellow kicker Josh Lambo (hip) on IR. The Jaguars signed Stephen Hauschka to the active roster heading into Week 4's matchup against the Bengals, so even when Wright gets healthy, there likely won't be a starting kicker job waiting for him on the other side.