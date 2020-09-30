site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Brandon Wright: Let go by Jaguars
Wright (groin) was waived off IR with an injury settlement by Jacksonville on Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction report.
Wright suited up for Week 3 and made one of two field goals before suffering a groin injury. After the injury settlement, Wright will look to get healthy and sign with any team around the league.
