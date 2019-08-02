Holder will not return to Thursday's preseason opener against the Falcons due to a shoulder injury, Erich Schubert of the Broncos' official site reports.

Holder is competing for a depth role in Denver's secondary, and an extended absence would drastically reduce his chances of making the 53-man roster. The severity of the Stanford product's injury remains undisclosed.

