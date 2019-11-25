Allen completed 18 of 25 passes for 82 yards and an interception during Sunday's 20-3 loss in Buffalo. He added eight yards on two carries.

Those stats are not a typo as Allen completed just three of his 14 attempts in the second half for a total of seven yards. Facing a stingy Buffalo defense and unable to cut through the wind with his middling arm, Allen did not complete a pass on Denver's final five drives of the game. Still, the game was within reach for much of the game and a Broncos interception set Allen up in Buffalo territory late in the second quarter. He promptly had a miscommunication with Courtland Sutton and sailed an interception. Allen's solid, winning effort against the Browns feels like a season ago and the clock figures to start on potentially playing rookie Drew Lock sooner than later.