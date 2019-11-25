Broncos' Brandon Allen: Continues descent
Allen completed 18 of 25 passes for 82 yards and an interception during Sunday's 20-3 loss in Buffalo. He added eight yards on two carries.
Those stats are not a typo as Allen completed just three of his 14 attempts in the second half for a total of seven yards. Facing a stingy Buffalo defense and unable to cut through the wind with his middling arm, Allen did not complete a pass on Denver's final five drives of the game. Still, the game was within reach for much of the game and a Broncos interception set Allen up in Buffalo territory late in the second quarter. He promptly had a miscommunication with Courtland Sutton and sailed an interception. Allen's solid, winning effort against the Browns feels like a season ago and the clock figures to start on potentially playing rookie Drew Lock sooner than later.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon Allen: Takes step back in Sunday's loss•
-
Broncos' Brandon Allen: Keeping starting job•
-
Broncos' Brandon Allen: Victorious in first NFL start•
-
Broncos' Brandon Allen: May be in line for multiple starts•
-
Broncos' Brandon Allen: Taking over under center•
-
Broncos' Brandon Allen: Finds new squad•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...