Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that Rypien is competing for the backup quarterback job, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Rypien's opportunity comes with rookie second-round pick Drew Lock (thumb) expected to miss the start of the regular season. Lock is guaranteed a spot on the 53-man roster and appears destined for the backup gig at some point, but Rypien could earn the No. 2 role to begin the regular season if he's able to beat out Kevin Hogan.