Callahan (foot) has an increasing likelihood of being placed on injured reserve, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Callahan returned to practice Tuesday but immediately reported soreness in his foot, severely damaging his prospects of playing this season. The team has consistently indicated there was a chance the 28-year-old wouldn't play in 2019, and that now appears to be coming to fruition.

