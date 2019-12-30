Play

Howard signed a reserve/future contract with the Broncos on Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Howard latched on with Denver in the spring but suffered an injury during the preseason before joining the practice squad in December. The 25-year-old is still looking to make his NFL debut since going undrafted in 2017.

More News

