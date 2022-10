Fleming (quadriceps) will not play Sunday against the Jets, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Fleming suffered the injury during the team's lost to the Jets on Sunday. As a result, he will not be making the trip to London according to head coach Nathanial Hackett. With the Broncos on having a Week 9 bye, Fleming will work to return Nov. 13 against the Titans. Billy Turner will likely draw the start at right tackle Sunday against the Jaguars.