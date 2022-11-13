Fleming (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Titans.
Fleming suffered a quadriceps injury during the team's Week 7 loss to the Jets and has remained sidelined since. However, the offensive tackle was able to log back-to-back limited practices to end Week 10 prep, so barring a setback, he could return to action against the Raiders in Week 11.
