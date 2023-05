Fleming and the Broncos have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Fleming started 15 games for Denver during the 2022 season and played both left and right tackle during that span. However, he currently projects to back up Garrett Bolles (leg) on the left side in 2023, as the latter is returning from a broken leg suffered in Week 5 last year.