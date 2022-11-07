Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday that Flemming (quadriceps) is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery process, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

As Flemming continues to make excellent progress in his recovery from the quadriceps injury he suffered in Week 7 versus the Jets, it looks like there's a shot that the 30-year-old will be able to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Titans. However, if Flemming is eventually ruled out for the contest, then Billy Turner would be slated to handle the team's starting right tackle duties for the time being.