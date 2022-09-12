Fleming will start at right tackle Monday at Seattle, Orlando Franklin of 104.3 The Fan reports.
With Billy Turner (knee) still not ready to go, it was either going to be Fleming or Calvin Anderson starting at right tackle in Denver's opener, and the former ultimately got the nod. Anderson figures to fill in if anything happens to Fleming or left tackle Garett Bolles.
