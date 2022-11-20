site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-cameron-fleming-will-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' Cameron Fleming: Will play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Fleming (quadriceps) is active Sunday against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Fleming will play for the first time since Week 7 against the Jets. He should provide depth at offensive tackle against Las Vegas on Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 12 min read