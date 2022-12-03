site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-dakota-allen-out-week-13 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' Dakota Allen: Out Week 13
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Allen (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's matchup with the Ravens, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Allen injured his hamstring in his debut with the team this past Sunday versus the Panthers. As a result, he will watch Week 13 from the sideline.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Tera Roberts
• 16 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 16 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read