Broncos' Dakota Allen: Will be available vs. Arizona
RotoWire Staff
Allen (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
After missing Denver's last two games recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 12 at Carolina, Allen appears poised to play in Week 15. He's played exclusively on special teams in 2022.
