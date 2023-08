Allen (hamstring) traveled to the Windy City on Monday to work out with the Bears, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

Allen's 2022 season came to an end in December when he was placed on the Broncos' injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. His workout with the Bears indicates he has moved on from the issue. The 27-year-old is looking for an opportuinty to provide depth at linebacker and contribute on special-teams.