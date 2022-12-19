The Broncos placed Allen on injured reserve with a hamstring injury Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Allen missed back-to-back games while dealing with a hamstring injury before returning for Sunday's win over the Cardinals, playing 21 special-teams snaps in this contest. However, it appears this issue has continued to plague the 27-year-old, and he'll now be shut down for the remainder of the regular season while on IR. Allen was signed by Denver in late November to help fill in for linebacker Jonas Griffith (ankle), who has yet to return from IR.