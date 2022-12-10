site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Dakota Allen: Ruled out again
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Allen will miss his second consecutive with a hamstring injury. He signed with Denver prior to its Week 12 matchup against the Panthers but was injured after only 10 special teams snaps.
