Mathis (back) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans.
Mathis popped up on Denver's injury report Thursday with a back issue, and even after a DNP at Friday's practice, the 24-year-old cornerback is suiting up for Sunday's affair. Expect Mathis to continue playing as a rotational cornerback in the Broncos' secondary in Week 13.
