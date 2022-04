The Broncos selected Mathis in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 115th overall.

This looks like a solid pick for Denver. Mathis (5-foot-11, 196 pounds) is a well-built corner who played a leading role in Pittsburgh's strong pass defense, and he posted some of the best workout numbers among the cornerbacks at the combine. His 4.39-second 40 and long arms (31 and 7/8 inches) make Mathis an interesting press outside corner.