Mathis (concussion) has been deemed questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Mathis sustained a concussion during the Week 17 loss to the Chiefs. The rookie cornerback then missed practice Wednesday before logging back-to-back limited sessions to close Week 18 prep, though it's unclear if he's officially cleared protocols ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale. Should Mathis sit out, then Lamar Jackson could be in line for increased reps alongside top cornerbacks Patrick Surtain and K'Waun Williams against the Bolts.