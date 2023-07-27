Andrew Mason of Denver Sports believes that Mathis isn't locked into a starting role opposite All-Pro corner Patrick Surtain.

Selected by the Broncos in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Mathis started in 11 of 16 games last season and posted 65 tackles and seven pass deflections. He committed four pass-interference penalties in his first start against the Chargers in Week 6 but only gave up three total penalties and one touchdown for the rest of the year. He showed enough improvement for the Broncos to move on from veteran cornerback Ronald Darby, who tore his ACL last October. Mathis should get the initial nod at starting cornerback opposite Surtain as training camp gets underway, but he'll face stiff competition from K'Waun Williams, Essang Bassey and Riley Moss.