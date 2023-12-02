Mathis (back) is questionable to face the Texans on Sunday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Mathis was added to Denver's practice report Thursday as a limited participant due to a back injury and didn't practice at all Friday. That doesn't bode well for his ability to play Sunday, though the Broncos haven't yet ruled him out. Mathis was a starter earlier this season but has been working in a depth role in recent weeks, as he hasn't logged more than 14 percent of the team's defensive snaps since filling a near every-down role in Week 1 through Week 6.