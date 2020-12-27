Williams (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
The 27-year-old was considered questionable with the knee injury but is good to go Sunday. Williams should receive another start at nose tackle for the Broncos.
More News
-
Broncos' DeShawn Williams: Questionable with knee injury•
-
Broncos' DeShawn Williams: Notches two sacks•
-
Broncos' DeShawn Williams: Clear for matchup against Dolphins•
-
Broncos' DeShawn Williams: Surfaces on injury report•
-
Broncos' DeShawn Williams: Gets the call•
-
Broncos' DeShawn Williams: Back in Mile High City•