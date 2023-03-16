Carolina agreed to terms with Williams (knee) on a contract Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Williams is set to re-join new Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who held the same role with the Broncos last season. Over 17 regular-season games, the 30-year-old defensive tackle logged career highs in sacks (4.5) and defensive snaps (565) to go along with 37 tackles during his third campaign with Denver in 2022. Williams now figures to provide valuable depth alongside younger defensive tackles Derrick Brown and Shy Tuttle in Carolina.