Williams signed a contract with the Broncos on Monday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Williams has not played a snap in the NFL since 2016, but spent time with the Dolphins and Colts last season in addition to Denver's practice squad during the offseason. The 6-foot-1, 284-pound defensive lineman's quickness could make him a suitable interior depth piece.

