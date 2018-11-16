Broncos' Dymonte Thomas: Won't play Sunday
Thomas was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers with an ankle injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Thomas began the week not practicing as he apparently picked up the injury during Week 9 or sometime over the Broncos' Week 10 bye. Denver's defense is unlikely feel the affects of his absence since he has played only eight defensive snaps this season.
