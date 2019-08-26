Broncos' Dymonte Thomas: Misses practice Monday
Thomas was sidelined for Monday's practice due to an undisclosed issue, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Thomas' issue is unclear in both nature and severity. The 25-year-old was primarily used on special teams last season and figures to see the same in 2019 if his situation clears up.
