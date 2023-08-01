Moreau signed a one-year contract with the Broncos on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Moreau will play for his third team in three years after spending the first four seasons of his career in Washington. He spent last season with the Giants, appearing in 14 games and recording 66 tackles (50 solo) and 10 passes defended. He'll likely be working to earn a starting role, opposite Patrick Surtain, but more likely a depth role in Denver's secondary.