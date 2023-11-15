Moreau recorded five tackles (two solo) and two passes defended, including one interception in Monday's 24-22 win over the Bills.

Moreau's interception Monday was his first of the 2023 campaign, and his five total tackles matched his season-high through eight games. The veteran cornerback played 100 percent of the Broncos' defensive snaps as he continues to start at cornerback opposite of Patrick Surtain. Moreau will look to build upon his solid outing when the Broncos host the Vikings in Week 11.