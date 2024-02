Moreau recorded 46 tackles (33 solo) to go with seven passes defended and one interception while playing in 16 games in 2023.

Moreau had a solid 2023 campaign in his first year with the Broncos. The 29-year-old cornerback is now set enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. It's unclear if the Broncos will try to keep Moreau in Denver, as fellow cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian is under contract for 2024 and just finished a strong season in the Broncos' defensive backfield.