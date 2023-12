Moreau posted eight tackles (seven solo) and a pass defended in Saturday's 42-17 loss to the Lions.

Moreau's eight tackle total was a season high for the veteran cornerback. The 29-year-old played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps for the third straight week and has now recorded 35 total tackles, six passes defended and one interception in 13 appearances this season. Moreau will look to build upon this solid performance when the Broncos host the Patriots in a Week 16 matchup.