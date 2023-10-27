Moreau is expected to make a second straight start at cornerback Sunday versus Kansas City, Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post reports.

After logging just 27 snaps on defense over Denver's first six games of the season, Moreau displaced the struggling Damarri Mathis as a starting boundary corner opposite All-Pro Patrick Surtain in the Broncos' Week 7 win over the Packers. Moreau proceeded to play all 61 of the Broncos' snaps on defense in the victory, recording four tackles and a pass breakup. With Moreau drawing favorable reviews from the coaching staff for his Week 7 performance, he'll take on an expanded role once again Week 8 but draws a much tougher matchup in the form of Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs offense.