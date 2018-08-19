Butt appeared in Saturday's preseason game against the Bears but was not targeted in the passing game.

For someone who's known for his receiving prowess, Butt's complete lack of involvement as a receiver through two preseason games is concerning. Then again, it's only the preseason, and no other Broncos tight end has made more of a name for himself through the air in practice this summer. Butt, who sat out the entire 2017 season recovering from a torn ACL, will look to record his first catch as a professional during Denver's third preseason game next Friday against the Redskins.