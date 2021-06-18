Butt signed with the Bears on Friday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.

Injuries have defined Butt's career thus far. He was very highly-rated in college but tore his ACL in his final bowl game for Michigan and slipped to the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He missed all of his rookie season due to injury and all of the 2019 season as well. His entire NFL experience to date consists of three games in 2018 and five in 2020, as he battled injuries in both of those years as well. There's presumably still some talent here if he stays healthy, but the Bears will likely be happy if he can just manage to stay on the field.