Butt (hamstring) was removed from injured reserve Thursday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Butt's most recent game appearance came Week 6 at New England, but he was ruled out the subsequent contest against Kansas City and moved to IR a week after that on Nov. 3. The tight end hardly made a peep in the passing game over his first five appearances of 2020, registering one catch for five yards on an offensive workload of 22.8 snaps per contest. With Noah Fant still secured atop the depth chart, Butt carries minimal upside as a depth option for Denver's 28th-ranked pass offense.