The Broncos designated Butt (hamstring) for a return from injured reserve Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Butt has resided on injured reserve since Nov. 3 with the hamstring issue, but the team will now have 21 days to officially activate the tight end. Only Noah Fant and Nick Vannett are the healthy tight ends on the roster, so Butt's inclusion in the lineup will bolster the depth if he's officially activated.