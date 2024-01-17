McLaughlin (head) finished his rookie season with 76 carries for 410 yards and one touchdown, as well as 31 catches on 36 targets for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Carving out playing time wasn't easy in a backfield that also included Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine, but the 5-foot-7 McLaughlin racked up at least six touches in 11 of his last 14 games and was on his way to reaching that benchmark again in Week 18 before a head injury knocked him out of the season finale against the Raiders. McLaughlin led the team in yards per carry with 5.4, and his strong rookie season could earn McLaughlin a larger role in 2024 after he recovers from his head injury in the offseason.