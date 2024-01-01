McLaughlin is expected to have an increased workload Week 18 against Las Vegas, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

McLaughlin actually started at running back over Javonte Williams against the Chargers in Week 17, though Williams ended up with 31 offensive snaps to McLaughlin's 19. Nonetheless, McLaughlin put together the better performance, outrushing Williams 44 yards to 41 despite getting seven fewer carries. The running backs had an almost identical receiving line (3-18-0 for McLaughlin and 3-17-0 for Williams), and both should again play a role in Denver's season finale against the Raiders on Sunday. The Broncos have been eliminated from playoff contention, and with McLaughlin outperforming Williams of late, there appears to be a chance that the former gets the bulk of the workload against in Las Vegas.