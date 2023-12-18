McLaughlin carried the ball two times for two yards and secured two of three targets for 16 yards in Saturday's 42-17 loss to the Lions.

McLaughlin played just eight of Denver's 64 offensive snaps in the contest behind starter Javonte Williams (31) and primary backup Samaje Perine (25). With such limited usage, the rookie running back is far off the fantasy radar as anything more than an insurance policy if Williams or Perine were to miss time due to injury. McLaughlin will look to continue his role as a depth option out of the backfield when the Broncos host the Patriots in Week 16.