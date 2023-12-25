McLaughlin had six carries for 37 yards and caught four of five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Patriots.

McLaughlin maximized his time on the field Sunday, converting 10 combined touches into 67 yards from scrimmage. The opposite could be said for starter Javonte Williams, who netted just 19 yards on 14 touches in the loss to New England. McLaughlin has been Denver's most-efficient rusher this season, but he has spent most of the year operating as the team's third option behind Williams and veteran backup Samaje Perine. Perhaps the undrafted rookie will get more looks against the Chargers on Dec. 31 after Sunday's loss all but sealed the Broncos' fate in regards to making the playoffs this year.