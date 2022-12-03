site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-jonathan-harris-out-again | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' Jonathan Harris: Out again
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Harris (knee) will remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
No surprise here, as Harris was expected to miss multiple games after suffering a knee injury in Week 11. His next chance to return will come next Sunday versus the Chiefs.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Tera Roberts
• 16 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 16 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read