The Broncos informed Harris on Wednesday that he won't be tendered a contract for 2024 and will become an unrestricted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Harris played in all 17 games (five starts) last season, recording 43 tackles (26 solo) and one sack. The 27-year-old had been scheduled for restricted free agency this offseason, but Denver will allow him to explore his options on the open market. He most likely won't be guaranteed a starting gig at his next stop and may have to settle for a rotational role along the defensive line.