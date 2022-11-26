Harris (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Harris is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering a knee injury during Denver's Week 11 loss to the Raiders, so his absence Week 12 comes as no surprise. The 26-year-old defensive lineman has only seen the field in three games this season, though his absence will leave the Broncos' defensive line slightly short-handed behind fellow reserves Matt Henningsen and Eyioma Uwazurike. Harris' next opportunity to suit up will come against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 4.