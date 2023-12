Harris recorded three tackles, including one sack in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Texans.

Harris recorded three solo tackles for the second straight week, and his one sack in the contest was his first of the season. The veteran defensive lineman has now amassed 37 tackles (22 solo) and one sack thus far in the 2023 campaign. Though Harris hasn't been a major contributor this season, he'll look to build upon this performance in a Week 14 matchup with the Chargers.