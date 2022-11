Harris is expected to miss a few games after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Raiders, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Harris exited the game in the first half and was unable to return. Although the 26-year-old is still waiting on MRI results, it's clear that the team is not expecting a quick return for him. Assuming he is unable to play Week 12 against the Panthers, his next opportunity will be Week 13 against the Ravens.