Broncos' Justin Simmons: Participating in training camp
Simmons (ankle) is participating in team drills during training camp, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reports.
Simmons spent the final three games of the 2017 season on injured reserve with an ankle injury, so it's good to see him back on the field. The third-year third-rounder is expected to serve as the starting strong safety in 2017, and the lack of hype surrounding him is making Simmons an attractive sleeper pick in IDP circles.
