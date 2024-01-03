Simmons finished Sunday's 16-9 win over the Chargers with six solo tackles.
Simmons managed to suit up for Week 17 after battling through an illness and played 62 defensive snaps. He's up to 67 total tackles over 14 games this season and is two shy of matching his total from 2022.
