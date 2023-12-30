Simmons (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Simmons missed some practice reps this week with an illness but is ready to roll for Sunday's divisional tilt with Los Angeles. Simmons has started all 13 games he's appeared in this season, generating 61 tackles (44 solo), eight pass breakups, three interceptions and one sack.
